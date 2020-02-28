Spirituality information website Astral Projection Plane has launched a new report on how to astral project for practitioners struggling to achieve an out of body experience.

Astral Projection Plane released a new report on how to achieve a state of astral projection. Focusing on the most common obstacles practitioners face on their path to astral success, the report aims to provide a usable spiritual guide for practitioners throughout the world.

The recent report aims to answer a series of questions related to the practice of astral traveling, a type of out of body experience that may not be immediately accessible for a variety of reasons.

The report states that there are numerous reported benefits of astral projection, including a sense of profound physical and psychological transformation. Many practitioners report feeling a boost in courage and confidence, while others feel that they develop a deeper connection with their source of energy.

For many new practitioners, however, achieving an out of body experience can be challenging and frustrating.

According to the report, the most common factors preventing an out of body experience (OBE) are often related to deep-rooted psychological habits, like fears and doubts.

The report explains: “We know we astral travel when we sleep, that when we dream we are engaging in astral travel, it’s just that in dreams we have no control over where we go. But when we try to do this consciously, our past programming kicks in and fears, doubts, that somehow it’s wrong and prevents us from achieving an OBE.”

To help readers overcome these negative factors, the report recommends Dr. Steve Jones’ new program. Dr. Jones is an acclaimed hypnotherapist who has developed an effective protocol to facilitate astral projection through NLP, hypnotherapy and audio architecture.

The program can be highly effective in facilitating an out of body experience by using proven multi-disciplinary principles.

