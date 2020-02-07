A new guide has been launched by The Sterling Exec showcasing the benefits of the BackStrong Chair. It helps to improve posture and reduce back pain while improving health and wellness.

The Sterling Exec has launched a new guide showcasing the benefits of the BackStrong Exec Chair, which is designed to relieve back pain. It can also help to reduce stress while improving circulation.

The newly launched guide explains that for millions of people across the country, their day consists of sitting at a flimsy chair at their desk.

When this is the case, it can often take 30 seconds for them to straighten up, ease the soreness, and relax. Sitting for a long period of time has a range of negative effects on health.

According to Dr Edward R Laskowski of the Mayo Clinic, research flags up a number of health concerns. These include obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol.

In addition to this, some research suggests that sitting extensively can be linked to increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Many people want to change their current working situation, but don’t know where to begin. The first thing for people to do is look at their office chair.

The Sterling Exec explains that most neck and lower back pain is caused by poor posture and lack of back support. Choosing a chair that offers better positioning can help.

Readers will discover that The BackStrong Chair was developed by a world renowned chiropractor and an acclaimed designer. Their goal was to create a chair that could improve health and wellness while reducing back and neck pain.

The newly launched guide states: “The advantages of this design are improvement to circulation and flexibility, a rise of oxygenation and respiration levels, and helping to reduce fatigue. Also, an increase in circulation and oxygen to the extremities helps keep hands and feet warm on those cold days in the office.”

The chair benefits from simple design, and is fully adjustable so any customer can feel comfortable when sitting in it. This helps to ensure that customers don’t feel tired or stiff at the end of their working day.

Full details of the newly launched guide can be found on the URL above.