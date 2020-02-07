D&T Maintenance in Walsall have launched complete bathroom remodeling packages. Homeowners in the West Midlands and surrounding areas can now take enjoy bathroom remodelling.

D&T Maintenance of Walsall, West Midlands have announced the launch of their complete bathroom remodeling packages available in the West Midlands and surrounding areas. Including West Bromwich, Walsall, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

For more information visit: https://www.dtmaintenance.co.uk

Bathroom Remodeling is a serious undertaking that can be made simple with the help of an experienced and knowledgeable team. Homeowners can now take advantage of stress free remodeling with the launch of complete packages from D&T Maintenance.

Working together with City Plumbing and Victoria Plumb, D&T Maintenance provides a complete design, supply and installation service. Inspiration for stunning bathrooms can be obtained in portfolios from both City Plumbing and Victoria Plumb which are available to view on the D&T Maintenance website.

Using only the best quality materials from trusted suppliers ensures a beautiful long lasting, quality bathroom. The team is passionate about building the best looking bathroom for the best price possible.

Starting with a free on-site quote and inspection of the existing bathroom or area, an experienced designer will look at the existing structure and a dream picture and blend the two together to create a beautiful and affordable project.

D&T Maintenance have been building bathrooms for over 30 years. The team is well equipped to manage projects in a smooth and timely manner. From planning to supply and installation they have a well maintained system to ensure minimal disruption and fast installation.

D&T Maintenance offer services to both domestic and commercial properties from private houses, care homes to hotels. They offer low cost bathrooms and wet rooms to high end luxury designer bathrooms.

Free quotations for bathroom projects are usually completed within 72 hours however due to high demand this can sometimes be 7-10 days. Please book in advance to avoid disappointment.

To request a quote call (0121) 663-6538 or visit the website above.