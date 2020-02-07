Facebook Ads University launched a new Facebook advertising webinar to help retirees create a successful home-based Facebook advertising business.

Facebook Ads University, a company specializing in high-quality Facebook advertising strategies, released a new webinar for retirees interested in launching a successful home-based online business. The course offers practical training on how to run effective Facebook advertising campaigns for businesses in any industries, thus offering a valuable, highly demanded online service.

The latest announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge Facebook advertising training for beginners interested in starting a new career in online marketing and advertising.

With over 60% of US consumers stating that they use social media to find businesses and service providers in their areas, more and more companies are interested in effective Facebook advertising services.

Starting a Facebook advertising business can be an effective way for retirees to secure their retirement and generate a substantial income working from home.

The newly updated Facebook Ads University course offers a step-by-step blueprint on the basics of Facebook advertising. Topics covered include the basics of ad copy writing, effective audience targeting strategies, ad automation techniques, and many others.

Successful participants will be able to use their new skills to run a successful Facebook advertising agency. This will allow them to secure their retirement and make money working from home.

A spokesperson for Facebook Ads University said: “With our webinar you’ll learn how to drive targeted Facebook Ads at a profit! If you need more traffic to your opt-in pages, sales pages, or affiliate promotions don't miss this!”

Facebook Ads University announced that it will continue to invest in the development of professional advertising and online marketing strategies for beginner entrepreneurs and business owners.

Based on its experts’ decades of combined marketing and advertising experience, the Facebook Ads University courses have helped thousands of participants develop successful businesses based on professional advertising strategies.

