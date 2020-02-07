A new sleep guide by Snooze Gadgets explores the profound topic of sleeping. It reveals the perfect support systems and simple practical recipes that empower people to enjoy better sleep.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) -- A new sleep guide by Snooze Gadgets explores the profound topic of sleeping. It reveals the perfect support systems and simple practical recipes that empower people to enjoy better sleep and reduce anxiety and depression.

Snooze Gadgets recently published a new sleep guide that explores some of the most powerful techniques for getting better sleep. The article reveals some proven techniques, and home remedies for getting better sleep for a clearer, focused and empowered mind. It invites readers to think about the value of good night sleep.

Sleeping is one of the most essential and natural processes for all sentient beings. People have a wide range of sleep needs, anywhere from 7 hours to 10 hours. For most people to reduce cortisol (the stress hormone) to a healthy level it's going to take around 8 and 1/2 hours of sleep but everyone is different. Most people in modern society don't sleep enough.

The article reviews some revolutionary and innovative software apps and devices that can allow users to get better sleep. It lists their advantages and disadvantages for sleep tracking so that people can decide whether oura rings and apps like Dreem 2 are worthy of their consideration and money.

The sleep guide teaches readers how they can better use their sleeping time to recharge so that they are ready to pursue the things they are truly enthusiastic about once they wake up.

According to the author, sleeping better and improving sleep quality can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. A lack of adequate sleep also suppresses the immune system which increases the risk of catching a cold or a flu. After one night of 4 hours of sleep, there is a remarkable state of immune deficiency.

The author also suggests that sleeping in a room with minimal distractions and a room that's colder significantly increases sleep quality. The reality is that sleep hygiene is extremely important: good night sleep is one of the most valuable assets people possess and all the money in the world can’t replace it.

The article recommends some practices for improving sleep quality and discusses in depth the importance of limiting external stimuli and late-night coffee intakes, taking a warm shower about an hour before going to bed, reducing blue light exposure, as well as building and following heathy habits.

The sleep guide is available at https://medium.com/@snoozegadgets/11-ways-to-sleep-better-at-night-and-wake-up-with-way-more-energy-c5266a79f1e2 .