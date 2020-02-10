Calgary-based web hosting and online marketing agency Hosted In Canada updated its business and personal services for clients interested in a high-quality, stable and secured web hosting.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Calgary-based web hosting and online marketing agency Hosted In Canada updated its business and personal services for clients interested in a high-quality, stable and secured web hosting and VPS solutions.

Hosted In Canada, a web hosting and online marketing agency based in Calgary, announced an update of its web hosting services for private and commercial clients. The company offers flexible hosting plans adapted to the needs and preferences of each client, all websites being hosted on high-security servers optimized for maximum loading speeds.

The agency’s new announcement aim to provide a reliable web hosting solution for Canadian clients interested in a high-performance, modern and stable website for business and government..

Clients can choose from three WordPress web hosting plans, depending on their needs and preferences. The entry level WP Personal plan comes with free setup and daily backups, a 99.99% up-time guarantee, 24/7 dedicated support and many other features.

The top-tier business web hosting service plans include unlimited access to a wide range of SEO and digital marketing features, as well as SSL certification,

The company can also provide VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting services for businesses looking for a high-performance cloud infrastructure. All VPS plans include the Virtualizor control panel, a highly intuitive interface with a variety of integrated features. In addition companies can included cPanel for a small fee. For over 20 years cPanel has remained the leading hosting automation platform.

To ensure maximum reliability and data protection, the company uses integrated automatic failover and hot migration tools. Since there is no singe point of failure, clients enjoy up to 99.99% up time and availability.

Hosted In Canada is also available for a wide range of digital marketing and advertising services, including managed SEO and PPC.

To ensure high standards of hosting quality, all client websites are hosted in Canada and monitored 24/7.

A satisfied client said: “I've been using Hosted in Canada for over 10 years and am happy to say I've had excellent service and technical support. Hosted in Canada provides excellent value and service and has always been very responsive for technical support!”

