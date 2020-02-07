Triangle Smart Divorce Attorneys Lauren O'Malley and Jenny Bradley Practice Divorce, Mediation, and Family Law in Cary North Carolina.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Cary, NC -- Lauren O’Malley has been selected to the 2020 North Carolina Rising Stars list. It’s the second year in a row for the Ohio native and Duquesne University Law School graduate, who joined Triangle Smart Divorce in 2017 after working with a family law firm in Raleigh North Carolina. Aside from working with clients, O’Malley is the attorney advisor for Enloe High School’s Mock Trial Team; she also serves as Membership Co-Chair of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice Family Law Section.

Jenny Bradley has been selected to the 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers list for the sixth consecutive year. In the past, Bradley had been selected for the North Carolina Rising Start list. A self-described “jock, nerd, and lawyer,” she believes family law is about resolving, fixing, healing, being reasonable, and moving on. She dedicates her practice to helping her clients resolve disputes and move forward into a brighter future. Bradley considers it an honor to be selected once again to the 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers list.

“I’m thrilled to accept this honor from the Super Lawyers organization,” Bradley enthuses. “Lauren and I are also grateful to our entire team at Triangle Smart Divorce for their dedication to helping our clients resolve their disputes as amicably as possible.”

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

About Triangle Smart Divorce Triangle Smart Divorce provides a variety of family law services. Every county in North Carolina handles enforcement differently, and the Triangle area is no exception. If you live here in the Triangle, you should hire an attorney with experience in a variety of areas of Family Law.