(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) West Palm Beach, FL -- Fredric M. Barr, MD, FACS has responded to the ever-increasing concerns and reports of women suffering from breast implant illness with a public Facebook group that answers their questions and offers encouragement. Whether you are a woman considering breast explant surgery or are in the process of recovering from it, the Breast Explant Solution Group by Dr. Fredric Barr welcomes women from Palm Beach County Florida, across the United States, and around the world to join. After making the decision to stop performing breast implant surgery in his West Palm Beach practice, Dr. Barr decided to create an online forum where women can interact with each other, receive emotional support, gain the knowledge they need to make the best decisions for their bodies, and share their personal stories.

The Facebook group was established in March 2018. Since its inception, the group has steadily increased in membership. The engagement has been impressive, with numerous women sharing their photos, experiences, advice, and calls-to-action. Member Terri Diaz, who chose to have explant surgery, is grateful for the group and encourages other women to step forward and join them.

“It’s just so important for awareness, so there are no more women like me. I was home, had no clue, and I was just dying. No doctor could figure out what was wrong with me,” Diaz explains.

Patient counselor and group administrator Carla Pisani, notes, “Although to date there are no conclusive medical studies to my knowledge, I speak with hundreds of women every month who are choosing to explant. They report that after explant surgery, their symptoms disappear and their overall health begins to improve. As women, we have the right to make the best decisions for our bodies. This group is a safe place for women to share their unique stories and get the support and guidance they need.”

Last summer, Dr. Barr, the head of Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery who has been practicing in the West Palm Beach Area for over 30 years, announced he would no longer perform breast implants, in response to the FDA’s ongoing clinical investigations and patient concerns. The Breast Explant Solution Facebook Group is another example of Dr. Barr’s commitment to empowering women through education and support. His goal is to guide them in making the intensely personal decision about whether or not to remove their implants.

If you are suffering from what you believe to be Breast Implant Illness and would like more information and support, Dr. Barr and his staff at Palm Beach Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery invite you to join The Breast Explant Solution Group on Facebook.

