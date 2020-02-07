A new STD information guide has been launched by STD Examiner. It breaks down the different types of STDs, what to look out for, and how to combat them.

STD Examiner has launched a new guide to the different types of STDs, their symptoms, and how to find the best STD clinic. The guide discusses STD risk factors for men as well as risk factors for women. It was written to help people make more informed decisions about their health before issues become more serious.

The newly launched guide explains that it’s important to get any STD concerns checked out. For anyone worried about their symptoms, most larger towns and cities have at least one STD clinic.

Even for those who don’t have an STD clinic near them, screening and diagnosis can be done in virtually any full service health facility.

The guide begins by highlighting what STDs are, so readers can get better educated on the topic. STD Examiner explains that an STD is an infection that’s passed from one individual to another through sexual contact.

Anyone who thinks they have noticed symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease is advised to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Some of the risk factors for STDs include having unprotected sex, having sexual contact with a number of different partners, drugs abuse, and drug injection.

The guide highlights that men should look out for pain during urination, rashes or sores around the penis, swollen testicles, and unusual discharge.

For women, it’s important to look out for pain during sex, vaginal itching, blisters, and rashes around the genital area.

Readers will be able to learn more about the different types of STDs. The guide goes into detail on each type, and their unique symptoms.

The guide covers chlamydia, syphilis, HIV, gonorrhea, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. It also dives into the best way to prevent these STDs.

STD Examiner states: “If the question of being infected with a sexually transmitted disease does comes up, use Google and type “Are there STD clinics near me” to find an STD testing location or screening center near you. Don't wait because some forms of STDs can become very serious, AND you could be infecting someone else.”

