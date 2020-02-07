A newly updated IT service has been launched by Infostream. They work with small and medium sized businesses throughout West Palm Beach with a focus on improving efficiency.

More information can be found at: https://infostream.cc

The site explains that Infostream works with clients in a wide range of niches. These include accounting and financial, architecture and engineering, and legal fields.

Alongside this, clients can get IT outsourcing and management for manufacturing businesses, non-profits, real estate, education, construction, and professional services.

No matter the industry, Infostream is able to provide cutting edge solutions to fit their clients’ needs. They understand that each industry has its own needs, and it’s for this reason that they tailor their services to fit the needs of their clients.

Infostream was founded in 1994 with a focus on helping small and medium sized businesses to flourish. By relieving companies of their technological worries, the client can focus on doing what they do best: running and growing their business.

They have a team of technological experts, 24/7 support, registered Microsoft Partner status, and a Microsoft Small Business Specialist Certification.

Services include managed IT solutions, business continuity and disaster recovery, Microsoft Small Business Server, cloud solutions, Office 365 services, IT consulting and implementation and more.

The company states: “InfoStream's services are focused on providing the business tools that small businesses need to compete, providing affordable technology designs based on business requirements. When it comes to IT, we look at the bottom line. How much is this going to make you or save you?”

Working with an IT expert offers a range of benefits for clients in any niche. It can help to manage and control IT costs, reduce labor expenses, and increase efficiency throughout the business. It also allows clients to stay focused on their core business and improve safety.

Full details of the services provided can be found on the URL above.