(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) -- TechClubPro launches a new tool called StoryMate, which allows businesses and individuals to create and post eye-catching stories for their Facebook and Instagram pages within minutes.

Kentucky-based tech company TechClubPro launches an app that allows individuals and businesses to easily create professional-looking stories for Facebook and Instagram. Aptly named StoryMate, the new app can help any person stand out on social media and any business to attract the attention and engage their target audience.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://techclubpro.com/storymate-review

The newly launched app enables users to create stunning stories in just three easy steps. First, the user has to select from the app’s collection of templates. Exuding various vibes to suit different purposes, the premade layouts include Modern Design, Energized, Time Travel, Offer of the Day, Sliding Message, and a whole bunch of others.

After choosing the template, StoryMate prompts the user to add the photos that they wish to use for every slide. Users may choose either to upload their own images or select from the StoryMate library. The app also lets users add their choice of music to match the mood they are going for.

Finally, the app renders the professional-quality clips or slideshows that users can post easily to their Facebook and Instagram Stories via Storymate-approved Android and iPhone apps.

Through StoryMate, TechClubPro allows users to come up with beautiful stories for their personal or business pages, all in just a matter of minutes from the photo selection to the rendering. There are no special skills or training needed, as the app is completely user-friendly.

By making StoryMate available to the public, the company allows users to avoid usual challenges such as long hours of content production time, steep costs of having videos edited from scratch, and the technical challenges of getting content from the computer to the social media platforms.

Those who are interested in finding out more about the new StoryMate app may log on to the above website or access the primer video through this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_t_vqM1qeLc