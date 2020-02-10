Mountain Gospel Radio has launched an app featuring a Christian based scriptural devotional. They invite anyone interested in receiving a daily Gospel-based devotion to download the app.

Mountain Gospel Radio has launched its daily devotional app. The app can inspire those who download it with a devotional delivered to their phones. The app can be found under the letters TWFYT and can be found in the App Store on Apple devices and on the Play Store on Android phones.

Mountain Gospel Radio is located in Eastern Kentucky however, the launch of the TWFYT app has extended its reach beyond Kentucky. With online streaming, this Christian based scriptural devotional has expanded to reach people around the world.

They invite anyone interested in an inspirational gospel-based devotional to download the app. It can be easily downloaded on any mobile device. It is compatible with Apple, Android, and all common smartphones and tablets. Alternatively, if a listener would prefer a physical copy of the spiritual devotional they may fill out a simple form on the website and receive it via USPS.

The app allows listeners to enjoy daily devotions from God's Word. Each day a new inspiring devotional will be automatically delivered to a user's phone or tablet. The devotionals may be listened to or simply read.

The font size can be adjusted for ease of reading. A bookmark feature is provided so users can come back and listen, read and share the gospel devotions that meant the most to them.

Finally, devotions may be instantly shared via social media on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, email and more.

Mountain Gospel broadcast from two stations WMTC in Vancleve KY and WBFC in Stanton KY. They keep residents updated on what is happening in the local communities. They provide a free service to residents by broadcasting events of interest regularly.

The website has been recently updated to include obituaries, a community calendar, news, archived sermons, and headline story archives.

The launch of this app makes available a daily dose of inspiration to all who would like to download this app to their phone or tablet.

