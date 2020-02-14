When it comes to battling arthritis, curcumin has been found to work in protecting the joints from swelling and inflammation.

February 14, 2020

Health authorities reveal that in the United States, 23 percent of all adults, or over 54 million individuals, suffer from arthritis.

This debilitating and painful condition has annual direct medical costs of at least $140 billion. It is worth mentioning that it is considered to be the top cause of work disability.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that many end up being disable due to this condition. When it develops, it results in symptoms like pain, aching, stiffness, and swelling in or around the joints.

Still in the U.S., 60 percent of adults with arthritis are of work age, which is between 18 and 64 years. Further, there are 8 million working-age adults who report limited ability to work due to arthritis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends some proven tricks to decrease arthritis pain.

One is to be physically active, which has been scientifically found to not just reduce pain but also enhance mood, function, and overall quality of life. Physical activities include bicycling, walking, and swimming.

It is similarly important to manage a healthy weight to reduce the risk of knee osteoarthritis. Doing this can also help manage the condition.

In enhancing and protecting joint health as well as potentially fighting arthritis, some scientists recommend the use of strong anti-inflammatories like curcumin.

In various research studies, curcumin has been found to possess genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, renoprotective, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

When it comes to battling arthritis, curcumin has been found to work in protecting the joints from swelling and inflammation.

A study involving subjects with rheumatoid arthritis has shown that intake of curcumin was more effective than a prescription drug in the treatment of RA patients. The dose used in the study was 500 mg of curcumin taken daily.

It is further worth mentioning that the use of this natural remedy could also work in fighting osteoarthritis.

Today, there are many researchers who suggest that curcumin may be beneficial for individuals who want to keep their joint health protected. It is important to remember that through the therapeutic agents curcumin possesses, it could potentially aid in the prevention of various diseases and disorders.

Supplements like VitaBreeze Curcumin may be beneficial in delivering its anti-inflammatory benefits. This formula is widely resorted to by many consumers from around the globe, and is believed to be superior over other brands (www.amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-Complex-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00JA4TLTI/).

