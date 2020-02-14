Omega-3s are healthy fats that can be found in certain types of fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines, cod, and halibut.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Omega-3s are healthy fats essential for the functioning of the body and brain. However, there are many other potential health benefits associated with their use, and one may be favorable for heart health.

Omega-3s may be potentially superior over a certain pharmaceutical drug in improving HDL cholesterol levels. Omega-3s are healthy fats that can be found in certain types of fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines, cod, and halibut. They can also be obtained through supplementation.

According to a study, omega-3 fats may be more potentially beneficial than a statin drug in improving good cholesterol levels in men who are obese and insulin-resistant.

It is important to note that HDL cholesterol offers protection against atherosclerosis. It does so by eliminating excess cholesterol from the arterial cells. It is also worth noting that low HDL levels can increase cardiovascular disease risk, especially in individuals who are insulin resistant or obese.

The study lasted for six weeks, and 48 male participants were dosed with statin drug and fish oil. It was found that both taken together significantly reduced plasma triacylglycerols and improved HDL cholesterol levels.

What makes the study even more interesting is that fish oil has been found to influence the HDL cholesterol. It altered both the production and catabolism rates of HDL apolipoproteins, and thus, it may have an influence in the HDL levels.

The statin drug, on the other hand, did not produce any effects when used alone or together with fish oil. Omega-3 fats are thought to safely and effectively influence the HDL cholesterol levels more than the use of the pharmaceutical drug.

Fish oil supplements have long been believed to offer a range of health benefits. The omega-3 fats fish oil contains are thought to be significantly helpful for the improvement of heart health.

There are those who increase their intake of fish to take advantage of the possible effects of omega-3 fats. There are also consumers who prefer to take fish oil supplements, which are believed to contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

Billions are spent by consumers on pharmaceutical drugs to help improve cholesterol levels. Fish oil supplements may potentially be a safe, effective, and inexpensive alternative to these medications.

Consumers need to choose the right fish oil supplements to take full advantage of the effects they may potentially offer.

Some of the most notable herbal supplement manufacturers use a molecular distillation process, which reduces or eliminates amounts of toxins, heavy metals, and environmental pollutants from fish oil. These types of supplements are widely thought to be safer and more effective to use.(amazon.com/omega-3-fatty-acids/dp/B00O8NS20K)

