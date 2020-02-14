Scientists have been carrying out studies to look into the best possible ways to help people manage a healthy weight.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- In multiple previous studies, it has been found that obesity could significantly increase the risk of diseases. The undesirable effects of obesity can happen pretty much to anyone, including older adults.

A study was published in the International Journal of Obesity.

This study was carried out by the team of researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School.

In this research, it has been found that older obese adults are more likely to have fewer years of remaining life, particularly at age 60, 70, and 80.

It is worth mentioning that the results stayed true even in the absence of physical function limitation as well as limitations in daily activities. The results were compared to subjects with normal weight who did not experience the disadvantages.

Unfortunately today, there are many in the aging populations who are obese.

According to Dr. Rahul Malhotra, among older adults, physical function of the upper and lower extremities and the ability to perform activities of daily living are key for their day to day functioning, and thus important indicators of health.

Dr. Malhotra is Head of Research at Centre for Ageing Research and Education, Assistant Professor at Health Services and Systems Research Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School and senior author of the study.

“We investigated whether older adults with pre-obesity and obesity, versus those with normal weight, have the same or fewer years of healthy life, when health is defined using these relevant indicators," he added.

It is worth mentioning this research involved analysis of data from a national longitudinal survey of 3,452 Singaporean adults over the age of 60.

As the dangers of obesity dominate international headlines, it is worth realizing that the number of people who carry excess weight still skyrockets. This causes serious alarm to many health organization and health care providers.

Scientists have been carrying out studies to look into the best possible ways to help people manage a healthy weight. It is important to remember that making some dietary and lifestyle improvements is vital for weight management.

It is also worth taking into account the use of therapeutic amino acids like L-Carnitine, which has been found to work wonders in aiding in weight loss.

L-Carnitine has been discovered to aid in increasing the body’s ability to burn fat. As a matter of fact, some studies reveal that it helps in fat breakdown and reduces fat storage. This alone could be helpful in shedding extra pounds.

It also exerts another mechanism to help one lose weight, and this is due to its ability to help increase the production of energy inside the body. Increased energy provides people with the fuel they need to follow an exercise routine.

To experience its benefits, it is wise to consider the use of Divine Bounty L-Carnitine (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XF7K9MM).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.