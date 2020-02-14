Experts have long been recommending that people may take supplements, especially for individuals who are deficient in certain nutrients.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- More and more researchers are looking into the therapeutic benefits of certain nutrients like B vitamins in terms of protecting and enhancing brain health.

In some studies, it has been shown nutrients like vitamin B3 play a role in maintaining brain health and memory retention. It has even been found that individuals with dementia had decreased levels of vitamin B3 than those without the condition.

A study in 2004 was published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

In this research, it has been found that subjects who consumed more vitamin B3 had a reduced likelihood in suffering from cognitive decline or getting an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. It is further worth noting this nutrient works wonders in helping with the growth and repair of nerve cells and DNA.

Another essential B vitamin for brain health is thiamine or vitamin B1. Scientists warn that a deficiency in this nutrient could increase the risk of Wernicke encephalopathy, which is a potentially fatal brain disorder.

Neurologists at Loyola University Medical Center reveal that untreated Wernicke encephalopathy can result in irreversible brain damage and even death.

It is always important to realize that B vitamins exert different mechanisms to benefit and protect the brain. Vitamins B6, B12, and B9 have been found to aid in enhancing performance with tests of problem-solving, memory, as well as word and sentence formation.

Reduced levels of vitamins like B12 have even been linked with reduced brain volume as well as increased white matter lesions, which indicate an increased risk for developing dementia.

Experts have long been recommending that people may take supplements, especially for individuals who are deficient in certain nutrients. It is worth realizing that supplements work wonders in filling nutritional gaps that an unhealthy diet produces. Certain supplements also work wonders in significantly promoting nutrient absorption.

The best benefits of certain vitamins and minerals may be efficiently obtained through getting the right supplement. While there are many formulas available in the market today, only a few are of high quality and are efficient in delivering the therapeutic goodness of vitamins.

