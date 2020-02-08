andHow Graphics released cutting-edge custom apparel printing solutions for clients in Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport and the surrounding areas.

Fairfield, CT -- andHow Graphics released cutting-edge custom apparel printing solutions for clients in Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport and the surrounding areas.

andHow Graphics, a graphic design company based in Fairfield, Connecticut, launched an updated range of custom apparel printing services for private and commercial clients. The company uses high-quality printing techniques to print custom messages, pictures, company logos and any other type of visual content.

More details can be found at https://andhowgraphics.com/design-consulting/apparel-printing.

The new launch aims to provide clients in the Fairfield area with a fully personalized apparel printing service for all types of projects, from gifts to corporate apparel and more.

Depending on the needs, budgets and preferences of each client, the company can provide several types of apparel printing services.

For multiple color designs the company uses screen printing to ensure high-fidelity color transfer.

One-color designs are more suitable for vinyl printing, an option which offers improved durability and versatility. This technique is particularly well suited for clients who need long-lasting graphic or logo printing.

The Fairfield apparel printing experts use sublimation printing for complex designs that cover the front and the back of the printed item.

The company is fully equipped to print any type of design on apparel including T-shirts, polo shirts and headwear. All printing is done by professionals using state-of-the-art equipment to guarantee high standards of service quality and customer satisfaction.

andHow Graphics was founded in 2009 by David Condon, a graphic artist and professional designer with more than two decades of experience serving thousands of clients.

A satisfied client said: “I've ordered merchandise for my small bagel shop twice now from David and he never disappoints. Not only does he work with me to stay within my budget, he also gives me new ideas and works with my crazy last minute requests. I would definitely recommend his services.”

With the latest update, the company continues to expand its range of high-quality graphic design and digital marketing solutions.

