Pure Water sports, the leading dealer in Hobie kayaks for the whole of Southern California announce the Festival of Whales in Dana Point. The Festival is scheduled to take place on the 7th and 8th of March 2020.

To celebrate this event, Pure Watersports is offering one hour free for every one hour of kayak rental that is purchased. Pure Watersports is also offering a free demo of the 2020 Hobie Kayak. This brand has been leading the market for the past 22 years.

Their latest model is the Mirage drive pedal system. This kick up system can move through a full 360 degrees. They also have Pro Angler kayaks that will be available soon. For the convenience of Orange County residents, Pure Watersports has got a waterfront store location in Dana Point. All Hobie kayaks, even the inflatable ones can be customized for fishing.

Kayaking is a great activity in many ways. It improves stamina and provides an interesting and exciting whole body workout. It is also a great way to enjoy nature and spend time with friends and family.

Families or large groups of friends can join up together and come to the waterfront for a Pure Watersports 2020 Hobie kayaks rental demo. This year, the Dana Point Festival of whales provides another great reason to meet.

This festival celebrates and commemorates the migration of whales off the Orange County coast. People out on the water can also see dolphins, sea lions and a large variety of other marine life. The Festival of whales includes art festivals, street fairs, a parade on the main street, exhibits, engaging lectures on marine life and conservation, educational hands-on activities for children, music, and lots of food.

