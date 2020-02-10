A new range of premium CBD products has been launched by Safer CBD. They are known for their affordable health and wellness products based in Denver, Colorado.

Safer CBD has created several new products to be included in their online store

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Denver, CO -- A new range of premium CBD products has been launched by Safer CBD. They are known for their affordable health and wellness products based in Denver, Colorado.

Safer CBD has created several new products to be included in their online store. The new addition are the Roll-On Gel, SoftGels, Creams, Gummies and Pre-Rolls. All of the new and existing products are always 3rd part tested to ensure we main the highest quality consistently. They also share the results of our testing on their website, under the COA tab, so you can verify the results.

Safer CBD’s products are free from pesticides, solvents and heavy metals. More information can be found at: https://safercbd.com/coa-2/

With a variety of products in different strengths, they are confident you can find a product that best fits your needs.

One of the things that separates Safer CBD from others in the marketplace is that they pride themselves on the purity and consistency of their products.

Safer CBD strives to make their products the best on the market. This is important when it’s crucial to know where CBD products come from, and what goes into them.

Customers will find that the products launched by Safer CBD have no pesticides, solvents, or chemical fertilizers used. They are fully organic, and come with a choice of flavors.

CBD products have been getting more popular in recent years due to the health benefits they claim to offer. Scientific studies are showing that CBD can help to ease the symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety and more.

Pain relief is one of the most popular uses for CBD products. Research shows that CBD may help to reduce chronic pain by impacting endocannabinoid receptors in the body and may reduce anxiety and symptoms of depression.

Safer CBD states: “At Safer CBD, we offer you the highest quality hemp derived CBD that is naturally grown and harvested in Colorado. Once harvested, the hemp is carefully processed and undergoes extraction and quality testing, creating legal CBD rich hemp oil which we infuse into each and every product.”

Full details of the new product launch can be found on the URL above.