Oregon, Ohio realtor Sean Rizor released an updated range of real estate solutions for home sellers in the Toledo area.

(Newswire.net -- February 8, 2020) -- Toledo, OR -- Oregon, Ohio realtor Sean Rizor released an updated range of real estate solutions for home sellers in the Toledo area.

Sean Rizor of Danberry Realtors, a real estate expert based in Oregon, Ohio, launched an updated range of services for home sellers interested in selling their properties fast for the best price. Sean offers a complete service including everything from expert home valuation and staging to online and offline marketing, negotiation and documentation assistance.

More details can be found at https://seanrizor.danberry.com.

The latest launch is part of Sean’s commitment to providing clients in Toledo, Oregon and the surrounding areas with a professional and customized real estate services.

Recent years have seen a significant positive trend in the Toledo housing market, with total home sales in 2018 increasing by 3.8% compared to 2017, and the mean home price rising by 4.5% in the same interval. This makes selling a Toledo property a potentially lucrative decision for both investors and residents looking to relocate.

Home sellers working with Sean benefit from a comprehensive service package which starts with a professional home valuation. The agent will then create a personalized marketing plan to bring his clients’ properties in front of as many potential buyers as possible.

All Danberry Realtors listings get their own page with professional photos and presentations. The agency also provides yard signs equipped with a CellAHome code to encourage interested parties to find out more about the property.

Finally, home sellers can also opt for professional real estate auctions, an effective way to sell their properties quickly and conveniently.

With the latest update, Sean Rizor continues to expand his range of high-quality real estate services for both buyers and sellers.

A satisfied client said: “Calm, reasonable and professional realtor. We ended up not listing until late summer but Sean was able to gather interest right away for our property. His home improvement and pricing suggestions were reasonable and both buyer and seller were well pleased. I would definitely recommend his services.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.