Okinus, Inc., an alternative financing company dedicated to helping people with less than perfect credit, has released a report detailing fraud prevention for those doing online financing.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Okinus, Inc., an alternative financing company dedicated to helping people with less than perfect credit, has released a report detailing fraud prevention for those doing online financing.

Okinus, Inc., has released a report detailing financing fraud schemes and solutions for consumers. The report details specific protocols to avoid online fraud when dealing with online merchants.

For more information see https://www.okinus.com

This release is designed to help people protect themselves from financial fraud and credit card fraud. It details what actions an individual can do to avoid this type of fraud. Okinus takes fraud very seriously and wants to ensure that its customers and others are aware of how it can happen so they can prevent it from happening to them.

Okinus recommends that consumers must exercise caution before settling for any online seller offering credit. Some of their tips include using only secure websites, never browsing unsecured websites, and not inputting data such as credit card numbers unless the site is secure.

Okinus also reports that a secure site should have a financing calculator and secure payment platforms. The web page should have a lock icon on it and when clicked it should display the seller's contact information such as their office location, email address, and phone number.

Another tip the release discusses is that consumers check out online reviews. A reputable vendor typically allows customers to post reviews. They should also have numerous positive reviews on Google. One bad review does not mean much, but if there are primarily bad reviews, the release states that one should search for a different vendor.

The release shares that there are times when shopping online that the delivery time is not met. When doing business online a company should have clear guidelines regarding delivery and return policies. They suggest that one should refrain from purchasing without understanding the company’s return and shipping policies.

Finally, Okinus advises to be on the lookout for hidden charges, tax charges, and shipping costs. In fact, it's a good idea to get exact figures before doing business with any furniture financing company.

The release of this important report is designed to protect any consumer doing business online in the area of financing to stay free from fraud.

For more information see the above URL.