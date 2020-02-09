A new text message chartered flight booking service has been launched by Villiers. Anyone can scan flights, book flights, and manage their travel via text.

Villiers Jets has launched a new direct text private jet booking service for clients looking to streamline their travel. Customers can charter their private jet via text with direct access to their dedicated agent via telephone number for their exclusive use.

With the newly launched service, the dedicated agent from Villiers will deal with customers quickly and efficiently. There is no need for an account number, and it’s easier than ever for customers to plan their trip.

With the new service launch, anyone needing to book a flight can just send their account manager a text message. They can get flight options and book flights directly through the messaging app.

Villiers is known for providing customers with access for 10,000 aircraft across 40,000 global locations. They also pride themselves on offering a more affordable flying experience.

Many people think that flying via private jet is just for the rich and famous. However, by utilizing options like empty leg flights, it’s possible to find better deals.

Villiers has a powerful network that aggregates over 10,000 private aircraft across the world. This connects fliers with the best private jet charter prices available to them.

Anyone can access the lowest prices from the largest global network of private aircraft. What’s more, they can benefit from 24/7 service and advice from the specially trained team on hand to help.

Once the flight has been booked, customers then just have to fly. Private VIP terminals and new levels of flexibility will help them to travel faster, saving hours over commercial airlines.

There are a number of benefits to flying on a private jet, including added security and increased comfort. Private jets with Villiers also offer the best levels of flexibility, so the customer can be in charge of their own schedule.

