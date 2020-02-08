Baja Fresh, a leader in the Mexican fast-food industry has launched a store in Washington DC. They serve fresh, healthy and nutritious Mexican food made with farm-fresh ingredients.

Baja Fresh Store has launched operations in the nation's capital. The conveniently located store near the White House and other tourist attractions in Washington DC is now serving fresh and delicious Mexican food.

For more information see https://www.bajafresh.com/stores/mexican-food-washington/30474

The launch of Baja Fresh now makes fresh and healthy Mexican food available in downtown Washington DC. Food is always prepared by hand according to recipes and farm-fresh ingredients. The chain does not serve pre-packaged food and believes the food they serve should be full of variety, zest, and positive energy.

The foundational elements of Baja Fresh's success are it's commitment to its food being fresh, healthy and of the highest quality. Since 1990, Baja Fresh has been dedicated to providing farm-fresh meals, rather than tin-canned. Its kitchens don’t even have freezers, microwaves or can openers. Baja Fresh has a long tradition of fresh, wholesome ingredients and preparation techniques. Its products resonate with today’s health-conscious consumers.

It serves burritos which include the Baja, Mexicano, the Burrito Ultimo, the Roasted Veggie Burrito and the Enchilado Style Burrito. It also serves tacos and taquitos which are the Baja Taco, Americano Taco. Grilled Shrimp Taco, Crispy Wahoo (Ono) Taco, Fire-Grilled Wahoo (Ono) Taco, Chicken or Steak soft tacos, Grilled Soft Tacos - Carnitas, and Fire-Grilled Chicken Taquitos.

Some of the restaurant's all-time favorites are the Baja Bowl, Quesadilla, Fajitas, and Nachos. The launch of this Baja Fresh also brings it's salads to the health-conscious patrons in this cosmopolitan niche of the capital. Its salads include the Baja Ensalada, Tostada, Grilled Shrimp Chile Lime Salad, and the Baja BBQ Chicken Salad.

Delicious sides are also available either by themselves or in addition to any menu item. They include Roasted Corn, Fresh Apple Slices, Black or Pinto Beans and Baja Rice, Pronto Guacamole, Pronto Queso, chips and salsa, and chicken tortilla soup and churro.

During the launch of the Baja Fresh in Washington DC anyone interested in fresh, healthy and delicious Mexican food is invited to visit the location at 1990 K St NW, Ste 11 Washington, DC 20006.

See the above URL or call (202) 525-2967 to order today.