Waterproofing Wellington announced the launch of an updated range of liquid seamless waterproofing services for commercial and industrial clients in Wellington, including the Hutt Valley and Kapiti. The company specializes in providing professional application of waterproof system coatings that offer highly effective waterproofing resistance.

Waterproofing is an essential service to protect one's property from all types of water damage. The newly launched liquid seamless waterproofing services at Waterproofing Wellington are highly effective in providing long-lasting water resistance.

Leaks can be expensive and frustrating to deal with, which is why it is very important to have high-quality waterproofing undertaken for one's property. The process of liquid seamless waterproofing makes a new or existing roof waterproof.

By choosing a cold applied liquid seamless waterproofing solution at Waterproofing Wellington, clients ensure that the installation is much safer than traditional roofing systems as no naked flame is required throughout the works.

A common benefit of using a liquid waterproofing system is the elimination of the naked flame. As such, clients can prevent something like the Sky City Convention fire from happening again.

The experts at Waterproofing Wellington only use a high-end coating that prevents moisture and water from penetrating inside. As experienced and well-trained waterproofing specialists, they guarantee that their application process will always be done properly according to the type of material that the structure or surface is made of.

With the recent announcement, the team at Waterproofing Wellington strive to provide high quality service and great workmanship that will exceed their clients' requirements and expectations.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We utilize the most recent technology to guarantee we give our customers results that last. We are a authorized, qualified and and insured waterproofing company that you can trust. As a feature of our quality certification, we ensure the utilization of the highest quality items and gear. We ensure that our products are the best and give you a ten year warranty.”

