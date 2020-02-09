Summit International School Of Ministry has launched a new series of seminars for students, staff and invited guests.

Summit International School of Ministry has announced the launch of Revival Services 2020. They will be hosting a series of services and seminars for students, staff and invited guests to renew a passion for the work of God in their lives.

More information can be found at: https://summitpa.org

Revival Services and events will take place on Thursday, February 20th and Friday, February 21st. Attendees can hear from the hearts of Pastor Carter Conlon, Senior Pastor of Times Square Church, Pastor David Ham, Associate Pastor at Times Square Church, and Pastor Peter Tsukahira, Founder of the Mount Carmel School of Ministry in Israel.

There will also be a special seminar dedicated to pastors and ministry leaders who attend.

Summit International School of Ministry exists to train young men and women for ministry. This is achieved through a transformative relationship with Jesus Christ.

With a focus on influencing new generations and inspiring them to give back, the school helps students to become spiritually free and useful in whatever vocation they choose.

Students attending the school receive a well-rounded understanding of ministry through two years of study. This includes practical training and lessons with a spiritual focus.

A full range of courses is provided on the school website, and includes The Gospels of Life and Christ, Biblical Interpretation, New Testament Survey, Fundamentals of Public Speaking and Church History.

Other courses include World Religions, Redemptive History, Spiritual Formation, and English as a Second Language.

Some of the most popular programs are the music and sports programs at the school. Students can learn what goes into song, and how to effectively record music.

Students receive hands-on training and experience in the crafting and recording of their original music.

Interested parties can find a variety of reviews online from students and parents telling more about their experience at Summit International School of Ministry.

Pastor Carter said: “My hope is that people will come to Revival Services to hear a living word for today which will give them hope for tomorrow. Hearing what God has done through other people's lives give us hope that He can do the same for us!”

Full details can be found on the URL above. Video reviews and insights can be found at: https://youtube.com/channel/UCB8mR24RQEkkv6GzcKpB8xw