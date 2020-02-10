A leader in the home and personal protection industry has launched a home protection package. They have an extensive list of items that can provide a degree of safety and protection.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- A leader in the home and personal protection industry has launched a home protection package. They have an extensive list of items that can provide a degree of safety and protection to homeowners.

Protection Bay has launched it's Home Protection Package for 2020. It is a unique package that contains hidden cameras, dummy cameras, camouflaged safes, and home alarms.

For more information see https://protectionbay.com

Protection Bay is the leading online source of home and personal protection items. They have a broad selection of products but have focused on this Home Protection Package due to the increasing number of home invasions, burglaries, and break-ins.

The company recommends that a resident begin a home protection program by purchasing dummy cameras. These inexpensive decoys look and act like real cameras but are far less expensive. They may be placed at all doorways and on all corners of a residence.

Dummy cameras include Bullet Style IR, Dome Camera With LED, Dome Camera with LED and IR, Dome Camera With LED, White Body, Indoor Motion Detecting Camera, Indoor/Outdoor Motion Activated Camera With Flashing Red LED Light, and Solar Powered Camera.

The next step is to install a home alarm system. The home alarm systems Protection Bay sells are graded as the highest quality in their class and can be installed by a non-professional in minutes.

They have a variety of home alarms including Electronic Barking Dog Alarm, Glass Breakage Alarm, HomeSafe Wireless Home Security Motion Sensor, HomeSafe Wireless Home Security Sensor, HomeSafe Wireless Outdoor Siren, Magnetic Door Alarm with Disarm Key, Motion Alert Alarm, Outdoor HomeSafe Wireless Home Security Motion Sensor, Padlock Alarm, and Replacement Remote For Electronic Barking Dog and HA-SIREN.

Unfortunately, even with these precautions to ward off strangers sometimes friends and family cannot be trusted. The recommendation for this situation is multiple diversion safes. These are safes that might like a soda can or book but are actually protecting a resident's valuables.

Protection Bay offers an array of choices in diversion safes including Arizona Tea, Beer Can, Book Diversion, Brake Cleaner, Citrus Can, Cleanser Diversion, Coffee, Cola Can, Creamer, Deodorant, Emergency Tire Inflator, Engine Degreaser, Ginger Ale, Hair Brush, Hairspray, Insect Spray, Diversion Safe, Lager Beer, LemonLime, Lint Roller, LQ Wrench, Lubricant, Paint Can, PBR Beer Can, Peanut Butter, Pepper Diversion, Punch, Rootbeer, Shave Cream, Spray Bottle, Stone, Thermometer, Wall Clock, Wall Socket, and Water Bottle Diversion Safe.

The Package final line of defense is placing as many hidden cameras in a residence as one's budget allows. The rule of thumb is 'the more the better.” All Protection Bays hidden cameras are equipped with high-quality DVRs that are built into the equipment.

Hidden Cameras include 1080 HD Dash Camera, Cross Hidden Spy Camera, Electric Lighter Hidden Spy Camera, HD Car Key Hidden Spy Camera, HD Eye Glasses Hidden Camera, HD Hidden Watch Camera with Black Case and Black Band, HD Hidden Watch Camera with Silver Case and Silver Band, HD Pen Hidden Camera, Mini Hidden Spy Camera, Necktie Hidden Spy Camera, Rearview Mirror and the Smiley Face Hidden Camera.

The launch of the Home Protection Package for 2020 is a reliable and modern way to provide protection and safety to homeowners everywhere.

For further information please see the above URL.