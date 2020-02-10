ProxyDiscount has launched a new range of residential and data center proxies. They help customers and businesses to streamline their proxy needs and provide the best service.

(Newswire.net -- February 9, 2020) -- ProxyDiscount has launched a new range of residential and data center proxies. They help customers and businesses to streamline their proxy needs and provide the best service.

ProxyDiscount has launched a new range of coupon codes and promo codes for any businesses or individuals looking for private proxy providers. As part of the new campaign launch, new customers get 20% off their first purchase on the SmartProxy website.

More information can be found at: https://proxydiscount.com/store/smartproxy-coupon-codes

The site explains that ProxyDiscount is a site where anyone can access the data they want when they need it. With ProxyDiscount, customers can access fast internet connectivity at any time.

They can also track down affordable data with prices as low as $3. Several products are available so customers can choose what suits their needs best.

Bulk data for heavy internet users is available, and a variety of different proxy packages can be found. These include micro packages, starter packages, regular packages and advanced packages.

One exclusive coupon is the 2020 special that allows customers to pay for two months of data and receive three. That means they can save 33% on their package.

In addition to this, customers can get over 10 million residential IPs of real devices from over 195 locations around the world. These are available at a discounted rate of 20% off.

Residential proxies are undetectable and can’t be banned. This means that customers are able to access the information they want with added privacy.

The team states: “Residential proxies can hide your real IP address. They enable you to upload or download data has been geo-locked to specific locality even though you are not within the location. Residential proxies will allow you to free web scrape! Residential proxies work well with desktops, laptops, and even smartphones.”

In addition to residential proxies, data center proxies are also available. These provide reliable and fast connections to any device. They are ideal for businesses that require advanced flexibility and streamlined proxy solutions.

ProxyDiscount has years of experience in the field and pride themselves on excellent service.

Full details can be found on the URL above.