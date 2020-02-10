A new fast home sale guide has been launched by Alan Simpson, the owner of Flying Homes. It helps homeowners to ensure they’ve covered their bases and can benefit from a quick sale.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Barnsley, UK -- A new fast home sale guide has been launched by Alan Simpson, the owner of Flying Homes. It helps homeowners to ensure they’ve covered their bases and can benefit from a quick sale on their property.

More information can be found at: https://flyinghomes.co.uk/blog/top-10-features-that-sell-your-home-fast-for-more-cash

Flying Homes is a UK based specialist for selling homes quickly. They offer quick, easy and discreet homes sales with no agent or legal fees.

By signing up with Flying Homes, clients are able to get deals for their home faster. The company commits to helping clients to sell their home in less than 7 days.

Selling with high street real estate agents can take a long time. There are legal fees and estate agent fees to deal with, and if the property doesn’t sell right away then price drops will be in order.

With Flying Homes, clients can therefore save money while still getting a great price for their home. Interested parties can use the free calculator to get an estimate of how much their home is worth.

Now Flying Homes has launched a new guide covering some of the most important things to think about when selling a home. Keeping these elements in mind can help to ensure a faster home sale.

The new guide covers central heating, double glazing, the garden, home security, off-road parking, the bathroom, local amenities, neighbours, broadband and energy efficiency.

By focusing on just a few of these core elements, homeowners are able to ensure they get a faster sale. Each is an important aspect to the value of the home and can help encourage buyers to make their purchase.

Central heating is one of the biggest factors in any fast home sale. It’s important to have a modern condensing gas boiler with a constant stream of hot water at the turn of a tap.

Similarly, by ensuring the property has double glazing, homeowners can increase their chance of a fast sale. UPVC is the favourite choice, and offers a draught free environment the the buyer.

Full details of the new guide can be found on the URL above.