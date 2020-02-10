Berootful, an online store specializing in nature based, organic products and home accessories, is now available for customers throughout the world.

Berootful, an online store specializing in nature based and organic products, announced its official opening. Featuring a wide range of personal care, pet care and home products, the store is ideal for anyone looking for an array of curated natural products at affordable prices.

More details can be found at https://berootful.com.

The new online store strives to provide an affordable organic and nature based alternatives to a wide range of synthetic cosmetics and personal care products. As more and more consumers are growing aware of the potential health risks of synthetic chemicals, the interest in organic and nature based alternatives has grown considerably.

The store offers a wide range of essential and undiluted oils, including pure neem oil, essential lavender oil and many others. products are always being added.

The pure virgin neem oil is obtained from cold-pressed neem seeds. It can be used to create sprays and topical solutions for a wide range of skin issues, from mosquito bites to cuts and wounds, irritation and others. Added to liquid hand soap, neem also offers important antibacterial properties - beneficial throughout the year but particularly important during the flu season.

The Berootful personal care catalog includes an all-natural handmade coconut soap. Made exclusively of natural ingredients such as coconut, shea butter and olive oil, the soap is handmade in the US following the latest standards of quality.

Other products available include pet shampoos, essential oils and oil diffusers, and many others.

Berootful announced that it will continue to invest in the diversification of its nature based product collections as its team constantly brings in more natural products for its customers throughout the world.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are a curator of various natural, organic, vegan, earth based, and ethically sourced products. We try our best to scour the planet and find a wide selection of hidden gems just for you!”

