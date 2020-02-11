Qigong Energy Healing announced that it is now available for Energetic Feng Shui sessions, a unique energy healing approach designed to restore positive energy in any home or garden.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Qigong Energy Healing announced that it is now available for Energetic Feng Shui sessions, a unique energy healing approach designed to restore positive energy in any home or garden.

Qigong Energy Healing, a distant healing center based in Laguna Niguel, California, announced a new updated program of Distant Energetic Feng Shui services for anyone interested in creating an energetically balanced environment in their home and garden. Renowned Qigong Healer Michael Mohoric offers advanced distant global Feng Shui sessions to help clients experience the positive effects of this ancient practice anywhere in the world.

The latest announcement aims to provide individuals throughout the world with an effective way to improve and harmonize the energies in their homes.

Michael has developed the Energetic Feng Shui approach as a powerful way to address the numerous energetic imbalances affecting the homes of many.

He explains many things can cause disharmonious energy in a home. One of the many reasons is the negative emotions of current or previous occupants, such as fights and intense arguments, can have a detrimental effect on the energy in a home.

With his directed remote, distant energy sessions, Michael provides an effective way to remove these negative energies and help clients experience a more positive environment.

The effects of Michael’s Energetic Feng Shui sessions extend beyond the immediate environment to affect anything from the health and psychological balance and health of the occupants to their pets and even their plants.

A satisfied client said: “I have an apple tree in my yard that has not produced apples in the 15 years it’s been there. The previous owners cut it down but it started growing new branches, which everyone knows don’t produce fruit either... until they receive Qigong healing energy! My little Apple tree is full of apples!”

All sessions are undertaken online and accessible to clients anywhere in the world.

Michael Mohoric is an experienced Qigong Healer who has studied various alternative healing systems for more than three decades. He is an apprentice of the famous Tibetan Qigong Master Zi Sheng Wang, and has helped thousands of clients improve the quality of their lives through distant energy sessions.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website mentioned above.