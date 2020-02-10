A new online store specializing in high-quality CBD products has been launched. The Good JuJu Club offers a variety of CBD oils, tinctures, lotions, sprays, drinks and other products.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- A new online store specializing in high-quality CBD products has been launched. The Good JuJu Club offers a variety of CBD oils, tinctures, lotions, sprays, drinks and other products.

Good JuJu Club, an online store specializing in high-quality CBD and energy products, announced its official opening.

More details can be found at https://goodjujuclub.com/shop.

Based in California, the store offers a large selection of premium CBD products such as gummies, sublingual sprays, tinctures, capsules, energy drink, topical salves, cream and more. Also available are a variety of crystals, incense products, bath bombs, essential oils and gift boxes for different occasions.

The newly launched store focuses on providing legal CBD products obtained from high-quality hemp from sustainable growers and contain complementary organic ingredients. They offer broad spectrum CBD as well as CBD Isolate.

The new online store emphasizes the fact that THC-free, hemp derived CBD products are 100% legal and safe to use. Unlike THC, CBD has no psychoactive properties and can be consumed by individuals of all ages. They also have CBD for pets.

All products on the Good JuJu Club websites are third-party tested to ensure high standards of safety and quality.

The e-store also offers its unique “Good JuJu Kits” for customers looking for extra discounts on various product bundles. Some of the kits contain a combination of CBD and other products to create themes for gifts.

Good JuJu Club is founded by Karen Adamski and Claudia Loens, life-long friends with a passion for helping others through a variety of energetic healing modalities, coaching and inspiration.

Karen and Claudia said: “GJC is not just about products that create a good vibe - it’s about community, service, healing and the law of attraction. We want to spread good juju wherever and however we can. Our mission is to educate people and help dispel the myths and stigmas surrounding CBD.”

The site is set to grow with new products, videos, education, blogs and spread the good juju in whatever manner they can. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://goodjujuclub.com/shop.