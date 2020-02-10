Athens, Georgia, company Fresh Cut Landscaping updated its range of lawn care and landscaping solutions for residential and commercial clients.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Athens, GA -- Athens, Georgia, company Fresh Cut Landscaping updated its range of lawn care and landscaping solutions for residential and commercial clients. The expert team provide a full range of superior landscaping services, including landscaping and lawn maintenance, at affordable rates.

More information can be found at https://freshcutathens.com

At Fresh Cut Landscaping, the team take a holistic approach to residential or commercial landscaping and lawn services. The company's newly launched services aim to ensure that Athens clients enjoy consistent, reliable landscape solutions no matter how complex their property might be.

The experts at Fresh Cut Landscaping understand that a well-maintained, aesthetically attractive landscape embodies the personality of a site and its occupants, while also adding to the property’s value.

No matter the size of the project, whether it be big or small, the professional and dedicated team of landscapers will use their extensive experience to provide clients with high quality and professionally performed outdoor work.

The team at Fresh Cut Landscaping take pride in delivering consistently excellent results for clients across the Athens and Watkinsville areas, throughout the lifecycle of their landscapes.

Whether clients need a weekly or bi-weekly mow, an off-schedule tidy-up, or have more personalized needs that may include a fertilization regimen, the company's services are flexible and designed to work in harmony with each client's routine and specific needs.

The recent announcement is part of the team's commitment to building long term relationships with their clients by providing the highest standard of quality on each and every project they do.

According to the official website of Fresh Cut Landscaping, “Matt and his crew have been providing quality lawn services for the past 7 years. His attention to detail and proven customer satisfaction has made Fresh Cut Landscaping the premier lawn care company in the Athens and Watkinsville areas.”

