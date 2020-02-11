To serve the needs of residents, Insurance4Dallas has launched their online comparison services for individual health insurance in Texas.

Insurance4Dallas launches their individual health insurance site in Texas for online shopping and comparison services for Irving residents who wish to get access to health and medical insurance products at the best prices. The company makes it incredibly easy to request quotes and apply for insurance through their website.

The newly launched services are very simple. Individuals interested in receiving medical insurance quotations in Texas just have to key in some basic information about the coverage they seek. The company’s online form asks for only three things: the type of insurance required (individual and family, children, or senior), the coverage period (short term is less than a year), and the user’s zip code.

Users are required to enter the demographic information just once, and they can already expect multiple quotes on the type of insurance that they have selected. The quotes will be coming from competing major medical carriers who have partnered with Insurance4Dallas, so users are not only assured that they will find the best priced plan, but also one that ticks off all their requirements.

One challenge that people usually encounter when applying for insurance has to do with the limits around the policyholder’s pre-existing conditions. Insurance4Dallas’ partner carriers also have suitable plans at affordable prices for people with pre-existing conditions.

Aside from medical and health insurance, Insurance4Dallas also helps people find life, disability, long term care, critical illness, gap, temporary, dental and Medicare supplemental insurance policies.

The Thornton Insurance Agency is the company behind Insurance4Dallas.com, an online resource that aims to eliminate the complexities involved in selecting insurance plans by providing objective data in easy-to-digest formats. By making these resources available, the company allows individuals, families, and small businesses to properly analyze and compare various insurance options and purchase ones that best suit their needs.

Irving residents interested in getting competitively priced insurance quotes may log on to the above URL to access more information and the request form.

