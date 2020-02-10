Sarah Minor Design launches their branding and social media marketing services to help small companies in Tuscaloosa, AL and beyond to establish their brands and grow their businesses.

Sarah Minor Design launches their branding and social media marketing services to help small companies in Tuscaloosa, AL and beyond to establish their brands and grow their businesses.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://sarahlminordesign.com

The newly launched services come in different packages to accommodate varying business goals. Sarah Minor believes in creating a solid brand and social media strategy for businesses to stand out from their competition, attract new clients, and scale up their operations.

Depending on the choice of service package, Ms. Minor may help the client come up with everything they need for their branding, starting from the logo down to their business card template and social media cover art. A style guide may also be provided to make sure that the branding remains consistent throughout all of the company’s marketing assets. Add-ons are also available, including designs for the business letterhead, brochure, email newsletter, and rack card, as well as the set-up of their MailChimp email.

As for social media, Sarah Minor has also made sure to include all the essential services to effectively promote her client’s business and engage their customers. It starts with a review of the client’s profile to make sure it is properly set up. The service also covers a set number of posts per month, as well as daily interaction with the client’s followers and responses to their comments. An ad spend budget is also allocated, which is proportional to the client’s choice of package.

Over the years, Sarah Minor has helped countless clients grow their businesses through her branding, social media marketing, web design, and illustration services. As she says, “As an entrepreneur, it is important to inspire those I work with to grow their business. Everything I do, I believe in challenging the status quo. The way I challenge the status quo is by creating beautiful designs and helping businesses attract new clients. I just happen to provide high-quality services.”

Businesses interested in Sarah Minor’s services may get in touch through her website’s contact form at: https://sarahlminordesign.com/contact