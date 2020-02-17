It is worth noting that the scientific community is looking into the potential benefits of natural remedies like curcumin.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) Orlando, FL -- According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers, there was an increase in obesity rates of about 40 percent from 2015 to 2016.

In the United States, the prevalence of this chronic condition has been found to skyrocket among the adult population. As a matter of fact, two out of every five adults are struggling with obesity.

According to Dr. Craig Hales, report author and medical epidemiologist with the CDC, it’s a different story for adults than it is for youth.

"In adults, unfortunately, we see a continuing increasing trend. But in youth, we see over the last 10 years, there has been this flattening out of the obesity and severe obesity prevalence rate," he adds.

Dr. Robert Courgi, on the other hand, says that there’s no doubt about it, overall obesity remains an epidemic in the U.S. The numbers are tremendous.

Courgi is an endocrinologist with Northwell Health's Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y.

"But I thought I saw a silver lining, that it plateaued in children. Maybe all these community efforts that we've put forth are making a difference," he adds.

While there are an increasing number of commercially-made weight loss products available in the market, it is worth noting that the scientific community is looking into the potential benefits of natural remedies like curcumin.

According to experts, this phytochemical can have beneficial effects on weight management in overweight individuals.

It is worth realizing that curcumin has long been investigated by clinicians and researchers due to its remarkable healing potentials.

Studies have shown genoprotective, antifungal, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, immunomodulating, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, and anticatabolic agents.

In a study, intake of curcumin was found to result in decreased growth of fat cells.

Experts also reveal that high stress levels can result in sudden weight gain. Once the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol increases, it results in the accumulation of fats in the stomach. Due to its stress-balancing effects, it could work wonders in stopping the formation of fat around the waist.

In addition to its weight-loss benefits, it is worth realizing that this natural remedy has long been found to be beneficial for various medicinal purposes. Its use is even widespread nowadays as it could halt the onset of certain diseases.

