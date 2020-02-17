Glucosamine is actually one of the osteoarthritis-fighting remedies nowadays that are highly recommended by experts.

February 17, 2020

For the millions of people who suffer from osteoarthritis, symptoms like pain and stiffness are inevitable. It is worth realizing that there are ways to manage the condition and maintain optimal mobility.

According to experts, it is helpful to educate one’s self on the techniques in maintaining and protecting joint health. There are actually specialized programs, workshops, and services found to aid strengthening the body.

It is further worth mentioning that many of these programs are designed for OA sufferers. They are made to help individuals with OA to have medical and therapeutic approaches and complementary techniques to manage their condition and achieve long-term mobility.

One of the most recommended classes is gentle yoga, which involves slow, controlled physical movements. It is important to realize that this activity has been found to aid in pain relief, relaxing stiff muscles, easing sore joints, and helping build strength.

In some studies, it has been shown that dancing could also be helpful for osteoarthritis beyond its cardiovascular benefits. Experts say that it works wonders in enhancing emotional well-being, strengthening weight-bearing bones, and slowing loss of bone mass.

There are also classes designed for older adults that can help them achieve and maintain better balance. These are unique exercises that aid in increasing balance control and reducing the risk of falls.

Aside from these workshops and programs, it is always important to keep in mind that some dietary and lifestyle changes are vital for OA management.

Today, the use of pharmaceutical treatments like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is widespread, especially among individuals with osteoarthritis. One thing that makes these medications disadvantageous is their side effects.

Studies have shown that they could increase the risk of ulcers, liver failure, kidney failure, headache, reduced appetite, constipation, and prolonged bleeding after an injury. Experts even warn frequent and long-term use of these medications increases the risk of stroke and fatal heart attacks.

This is why it may be beneficial to consider the use of glucosamine, which is one of the known safer alternatives to NSAIDs.

Glucosamine is actually one of the osteoarthritis-fighting remedies nowadays that are highly recommended by experts. It is worth realizing that this safer alternative has been found to reduce collagen degradation in the knees. It offers various joint protective benefits helpful not just among individuals with osteoarthritis, but also athletes.

