Seaside Cycles launches their updated line of bicycles for rent on Kiawah Island, including unisex adult and children’s bikes. Tandem bikes and beach accessories are also available.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- Kiawah, SC -- Seaside Cycles launches their updated line of bicycles for rent on Kiawah Island, including unisex adult and children’s bikes. Tandem bikes and beach accessories are also available.

Seaside Cycles launches their updated bike rental services for individuals and groups visiting Kiawah Island. Through these services, the company strives to provide island tourists with the best bicycles available at the most reasonable prices.

More information can be found on their website at: https://seasidecycles.com

The newly launched line features bikes of various sizes and configurations. The company offers standard 26” unisex bicycles for teens and adults, as well as 24” unisex bikes for small adults and tall children. For kids, 16” and 20” bikes may come without or without training wheels. 26” men’s bikes, adult tricycles, and tandem bicycles are also available.

To get the most out of the bikes, clients may rent a variety of attachments. The tag along attachment converts a regular 26” or 24” bike into a tandem bike, which can accommodate a kid between 4.5 to 8 years old at the backseat. There is also the Burley trailer, which can carry one to two kids. For those who need to carry large items around the island, the company offers flatbed Burley trailers that can haul up to 100 lbs. of load.

Seaside Cycles has also made various other items available to ensure their clients’ safety and enjoyment. Helmets of various sizes come only for a flat rate of $5. Boogie boards can also be rented from the company, as well as beach umbrellas, chairs, and carts.

Operational since 2001, Seaside Cycles started as a small family business that has grown into one of the largest bicycle rental companies serving Kiawah and Seabrook Islands in South Carolina. With an inventory of more than 1,000 bikes and trailers, the company endeavors to retain its personalized service despite the scale of its operations.

Individuals interested in renting bikes from Seaside Cycles may simply log on to the above website and book their rentals online or check the Seaside Cycles facebook page. Those who wish to check their group and long-term rates may contact them directly at 843-768-5080.