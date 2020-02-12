All33 announced the launch of a new report on the benefits of using the BackStrong Work Chair. The chair was designed to help people sit comfortably for long periods of time while they work.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- All33 announced the launch of a new report on the benefits of using the BackStrong Work Chair. The chair was designed to help people sit comfortably for long periods of time while they work.

More information can be found at https://thebackstrongworkchair.com

Back pain is mostly caused by poor posture and inadequate back support when spending long hours sitting in poorly designed office chairs. The newly launched report at All33 provides detailed information on the benefits of using the BackStrong Work Chair.

The way one sits at their desk influences their health. Sitting in an awkward position puts stress on the body's musculoskeletal system and causes discomfort, pain and fatigue in the neck, shoulders and back.

A person's productivity depends on being present and focused at work. However, one cannot perform at their peak if they are in pain.

With the correct posture, the body stays aligned, and individuals experience less discomfort and pain.

The patented Sit In Motion Technology of the BackStrong Work Chair moves and aligns all 33 vertebrae of the spine. This technology gently pushes a natural curvature into the lower spine and encourages a straight position all day.

By using the BackStrong Work Chair, one can devote their attention, creativity and problem solving energy toward their work. The new chair allows users to focus on their work for longer periods and will help improve back pain immediately.

According to All33, the chair also comes with a 5 year limited lifetime warranty on all components and with a one year warranty on cushions.

A satisfied client said: "The most amazing chair I've ever sat in! A chair that keeps my back so straight and the best part about it is that the setup was quick and easy. Loving this chair, worth the wait! Even though it took some time, they have a great product!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.