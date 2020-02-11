A new tour has been announced by Bridgetown, Barbados based studio, Medford Craft World. The resident artist and his team create one of a kind pieces of art from the roots of the rare Barbados.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- A new tour has been announced by Bridgetown, Barbados based studio, Medford Craft World. The resident artist and his team create one of a kind pieces of art from the roots of the rare Barbadian mahogany tree..

Medford Craft World have announced their new tour for tourists to the island of Barbados. The free of charge tour takes in the studios where fine art is made from Barbadian mahogany wood.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://medfordcraftworld.com/medford-tours

Medford Craft World is located on a hillside, ten minutes away from the capital city of Barbados, Bridgetown. It is here that self taught artist Reggie Medford and his team of artists create fine pieces of art and souvenirs from protected Barbadian mahogany wood.

The island attraction have launched a free to attend tour of their studios in their tranquil location. The interactive tour takes the visitor through the process of creating unique pieces of art, from the selection raw wood through to the final product. This process takes in the unique techniques developed by Reggie himself.

Medford Craft world turns each piece of wood into an individual item and no two are ever alike. Alongside original bookends, clocks and other items, Reggie also creates a range of abstract pieces. These Reggie Medford originals are one of a kind, three dimensional sculptures created from the root of the mahogany tree.

Once visitors have attended a live demonstration by Reggie in the studio, they will then have to opportunity to purchase one of a kind art pieces, souvenirs and gifts crafted from this rare wood. There is also an opportunity for guests to relax in the tranquil surroundings of the landscaped and a chance to meet the resident ponies, Rudy and Crystal.

Reggie and his team of artists are proud to note that their pieces of art have been given by successive Barbadian Prime Ministers as gifts to Head of State from around the world. They are also proud that their pieces have been gifted to people of international note, including Nelson Mandela.

Those wishing to find out more about Medford Craft World and their tours can visit https://youtu.be/5ZzJP0Kx7sI. Alternatively, they can also be contacted on: (246) 258-1110 or (246) 425-1919