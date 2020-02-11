A new private chauffeur service has been launched for anyone visiting Barbados. With Unique Chauffeurs, customers get professional driving for groups to help make their visit more seamless.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- A new private chauffeur service has been launched for anyone visiting Barbados. With Unique Chauffeurs, customers get professional driving for groups to help make their visit more seamless and enjoyable.

Unique Chauffeurs has launched a new private driver service for anyone visiting Barbados and wanting to travel in a group. Prices start at $375 per day for 6 to 8 people, and the service lasts from 9am through to 9pm for a minimum of three consecutive days.

More information can be found at: https://unique-chauffeurs.business.site

Anyone looking for a Barbados private driver will find high quality service provided by Unique Chauffeurs. The team is always there to help and prides itself on excellent service.

Having a personal driver helps to ensure that visitors can enjoy their trip to the island at their own pace. They don’t need to worry about driving themselves, and can get to where they need to go safely.

This means that there is a reduced risk of getting lost. It also means vacationers don’t have to worry about what side of the road they’re driving on, or damaging a hire car.

This leads to less worries and a more enjoyable traveling experience. Driving can be tiring and stressful, especially in a foreign country, so hiring a professional chauffeur can make traveling easier.

Another major benefit of hiring Unique Chauffeurs is that customers can stop where and when they want to. That makes for a more enjoyable experience traveling the island.

Private chauffeurs have an in-depth knowledge of Barbados and can avoid the high-traffic routes when traveling. They are professionally trained and strive to provide first class service.

When customers hire Unique Chauffeurs the team will be there to help throughout the 12-hour booking window. The team can help to ensure that each visit is a memorable one.

A recent customer said: “Corey is fab. He’s always on time, professional and polite. He keeps his cars spotless and we use his services both for ourselves and our guests. Would happily recommend without hesitation.”

Full details of the new service launch can be found on the URL above. Additional details can be found at: https://facebook.com/pages/category/Tour-Agency/Unique-Chauffeurs-489830251197057