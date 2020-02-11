Instant Reg Check LTD is an online resource that allows individuals to access their vehicle’s history, including its MOT record and any registration plate changes.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- London, UK -- Instant Reg Check LTD is an online resource that allows individuals to access their vehicle’s history, including its MOT record and any registration plate changes.

London, United Kingdom - Instant Reg Check LTD, a company based in the UK, has just launched its new car checking service to the public. The service is an online resource designed to aid users in learning more about the history of their vehicles or about a car that they are considering purchasing second-hand.

Instant Reg Check allows a user to look into various aspects of a vehicle’s history, including matters of outstanding finance, whether or not it has ever been an insurance write-off, and whether or not it has ever had its registration plate altered. Other reviews offered with the service include a look into the vehicle’s MOT history, mileage history, previous owners, and more.

The company offers three different types of vehicle history reviews, each varying in comprehensiveness and cost. The Basic service plan costs £2.95 per check, the Silver service plan costs £5.99, and the Gold service plan costs £7.99. The Gold Vehicle Check is the premium and most popular option as it provides a more in-depth search functionality, including access to information concerning cloning, mileage history, and a Safety Recall Check.

According to research by Instant Reg Check based on previous searches, approximately one in three searches yields a hidden history; one in four searches uncovers outstanding finance, and one in five searches turn out to be previous insurance write-offs.

The company has ensured that the Instant Reg Check search engine is user-friendly. To make use of it, one must enter a vehicle registration number on the website. After that, the relevant results will display instantly. Individuals also have the option to upgrade their search by entering the vehicle’s chassis number (VIN).

To provide Instant Reg Check users with accurate results, the company retrieves its information from various reputable sources, such as police records, the DVLA, finance companies, leasing companies, car manufacturers, the DVSA, the SMMT, and numerous car dealerships around the country.

Individuals who are looking to learn more about Instant Reg Check, its various service levels, and each level’s unique benefits can contact the company directly via email.