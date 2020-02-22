A new guide to fitness massage devices has been launched by Fitness Fahrenheit. The fitness experts behind the site offers in-depth knowledge on all aspects of fitness.

(Newswire.net -- February 22, 2020) -- A new guide to fitness massage devices has been launched by Fitness Fahrenheit. The fitness experts behind the site offers in-depth knowledge on all aspects of fitness, nutrition and associated products.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://fitnessfahrenheit.com/guidetomassageguns

Fitness Fahrenheit is a health and fitness website offering visitors articles, workouts, recipes, product guides and tips. The site is run by founder Koji Lopez who has a background in the Marine Corps and has completed two combat tours in Iraq.

Once Koji left the military he undertook a biochemistry degree and used his knowledge to scientifically analyze all aspects of health and fitness and to provide in-depth and cutting edge content for Fitness Fahrenheit.

Fitness Fahrenheit has recently launched their latest guide to the best massage devices available on the market. The site explains that massage guns are one of the latest trends in the fitness industry.

Fitness massage devices are designed to help boost range of movement, reduce pain and to assist healing in the muscles. When used correctly they enhance recovery and reduce soreness by easing tension and increasing blood flow. They can be used pre and post workout by beginners, runners, swimmers, weight lifters, athletes and many other groups.

The main features and benefits of these devices are that they improve and enhance motion of muscles, open the close circulatory system, release and minimize lactate in the body, helps to speed up muscular healing, help to hasten muscle growth and much more.

The website has looked at various massage devices available and has listed it’s eight favorite models. One such model is the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, which was developed for professional athletes and physical fitness enthusiasts. This device offers 3,200 percussions per minute, 3 hours of use per charge, has three speed setting and uses Quiet Glide Technology.

Those wishing to find out more about Fitness Fahrenheit can visit the website on the link provided above.