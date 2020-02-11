A new guide has been launched for a feature packed rental property that sleeps 14 near Disney World. Coastal Vibes at ChampionsGate is in a secure location just 30 minutes from Orlando.

A new guide has been launched covering one of the best short term vacation rental properties near Disney World. It is a luxury 6 bedroom property near Disney World and other theme parks, and has a wide range of amenities including heated pool and spa.

The new guide explains that Coastal Vibes at ChampionsGate is located in the exclusive ChampionsGate Resort community. The luxurious 6-bed property has just had a $100,000 renovation that includes cutting edge features.

Among these are the popular Avengers theme game room and a Star Wars themed movie theater within the property.

Some standout features include luxury hand painted murals throughout the property by dramatic artist Raphael. These include Princess Leia and Chewbacca, Captain Marvel, Thor and Black Panther.

The home has a west-facing heated pool and spa for both parents and children to enjoy. Whether guests want to relax or have fun, there is something for everyone.

Every bedroom features large screen televisions and free Wi-Fi is provided. Other features include a covered lanai with outdoor dining table and television.

One of the main benefits of the ChampionsGate Resort location is that there is a clubhouse and water park that are free for guests to use. Other local amenities include three golf courses within 5 minutes of the home.

The luxury property sleeps 14 people, with a Harry Potter kids bedroom, Moana bedroom, and features for all ages to enjoy. These include PS4 and Xbox, air hockey, table football, a fitness center, and more.

Situated within a secure gated community, the home is within 15-30 minutes of all major theme parks and offers a modern, high quality vacation stay.

Families looking to explore Florida and Disney will find it caters to all their needs. It’s also 15-20 minutes from award winning restaurants and shopping facilities, and 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport.

A recent visitor said: “Loads of comfort and loads of fun describe Coastal Vibes At ChampionsGate. Take advantage of it. You will love it!”

Full details of the property can be found on the URL above.