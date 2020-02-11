Twin Falls, Idaho online marketing agency On The Money Marketing expanded its services to provide Nampa businesses with cutting-edge content marketing and SEO solutions.

On The Money Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Twin Falls, Idaho, announced that its complete online branding, content marketing and SEO services are now available to small and medium-sized businesses in Nampa. The agency partners with a team of experienced content developers and marketing strategists to ensure high local ranking for local businesses across sectors.

The latest announcement strives to provide a high-quality content-based digital marketing solution for companies in the Nampa area, as the demand for effective online marketing continues to grow in 2020. Studies show that nine out of ten US consumers use Google and social media networks to find businesses and professionals in their area, making online visibility an important factor affecting overall business success.

On The Money Marketing works with experienced content creators to offers a full-service multimedia content development and distribution service. Combined with the agency’s smart SEO and social media strategies, the service functions as an effective strategy to increase local Google visibility and business reputation.

Clients working with the Twin Falls agency benefit from branded news pieces promoting their products and services on hundreds of high-authority online platforms.

To maximize online visibility, the agency also creates custom blog posts, podcasts, slideshows and videos showcasing its clients’ businesses and services.

All digital content is optimized according to the target local keywords of each business client, thus ensuring high local SEO performance.

Mysha Harold, The Agency Founder explained: “Publicity campaigns are one of the most effective and quickest ways to improve your traffic and sales. This also establishes brand authority, making you more reputable in the eyes of current and future clients. On the Money Marketing applies the same techniques used by big corporations at a rate you can afford!”

With the latest update, On The Money Marketing continues to expand its digital marketing services to meet the needs of modern businesses throughout Idaho.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.