Orange County, New York, party equipment hire All Class Entertainment updated its range of wedding DJ and Sweet Sixteen DJ services for clients in New York and New Jersey.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Orange County, NY -- Orange County, New York, party equipment hire All Class Entertainment updated its range of wedding DJ and Sweet Sixteen DJ services for clients in New York and New Jersey.

All Class Entertainment, a party equipment service company in Chester, New York, announced that they are providing wedding DJ and Sweet Sixteen DJ services. The company has become one of the most recommended DJ services companies in New York and New Jersey in 2019.

More information can be found at https://allclassentertainment.com

All Class Entertainment provides quality entertainment at an affordable price. The company's newly launched DJ services for weddings and Sweet Sixteen parties aim to make each client's special day perfect in every aspect.

A Sweet Sixteen or a wedding party is not complete without the perfect entertainment and music from professional DJs.

At All Class Entertainment, the team can handle all types of events and budgets. They will always make sure clients get the best and most exciting music remixes so that their party will be truly memorable.

All Class Entertainment not only offers professional DJs for weddings, Sweet Sixteen parties, and other events in New York and New Jersey. The company also gives clients complete entertainment service packages for their events. Packages can include a full set-up on stage with lights, monitors, photography, video, and more.

In addition, All Class Entertainment offers 24 hour online event planning services so that clients can plan their event at their convenience.

With over 15 years of experience and having successfully completed hundreds of events, the team at All Class Entertainment have the knowledge and talent to make each party truly unforgettable.

A satisfied client said: "All Class Entertainment made our daughter’s Sweet 16 Party the event of the year! From music to photo booth, our guests had the best time ever and all the kids are still talking about it. Eddie and Steven were both professional and a pleasure to work with from start to finish. Don’t look anywhere else - start with the best! You will be so happy to have them make your party a big hit!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.