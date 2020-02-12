A new online directory and lead generation website has been launched for New Jersey Shore business owners interested in an effective way to promote their services.

New Jersey Shore Home Services, a business directory and online marketing platform for New Jersey contractor, announced its official launch. The website provides small and medium-sized local businesses in the New Jersey Shore area with access to a wide range of lead generation and marketing services, helping them connect with more potential customers in their areas.

More details can be found at https://newjerseyshorehomeservices.com.

The newly released website is a fully functional business directory with a series of important additional lead generation and marketing features.

The latest internet use figures show that more than 90% of US consumers use the internet to find businesses in their areas, making online visibility a crucial factor affecting overall business success.

New Jersey Shore Home Services aims to provide an effective platform for New Jersey Shore businesses to connect with new potential customers. The website is available for small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including plumbing, HVAC, carpet cleaning, flooring, roofing, general construction and many others.

Business owners can either claim their business on the platform or add their listing manually.

Once their business is listed on the website they get access to a variety of features allowing them to promote their businesses effectively. They can upload photos, respond promptly and adequately to new online reviews, and even benefit from complete marketing and advertising assistance from the website’s team of marketing experts.

A spokesperson for the website said: “Every month, millions of consumers look to us to find a business like yours. Show them why they should choose you. Join the community and start telling your story your way. Our team provides your business with the tools to connect to consumers who are ready-to-buy. We want to help you to promote and drive traffic to your business.”

New Jersey Shore Home Services offer professional online listing and lead generation services for companies in Middletown and Howell Townships, Neptune City, Union Beach, Farmingdale and other areas.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.