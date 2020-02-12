Jerry Carter, State Farm Insurance launched a new range of auto insurance quotes and services for parents who have children drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Jerry Carter, State Farm Insurance, an insurance agency in Oak Lawn, Illinois, announced that they are now offering great rates on high school and college student car insurance in the Oak Lawn area. The agency helps parents who have children drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 to find the coverage they need.

More information can be found at https://insurewithjerry.com

Choosing the right auto insurance can help protect one from the risks of the road. Jerry Carter, State Farm Insurance just launched an updated range of services to ensure that clients in Oak Lawn, Illinois enjoy professional insurance advice and support.

Auto Insurance provides financial protection against physical damage and/or bodily injury resulting from an auto accident. It is a law in Illinois to have auto insurance, and those who do not have it can lose their license and be forced to pay a fine.

Student car insurance is designed for drivers who are either enrolled in high school or a post-secondary institution such as a college or university. As with all drivers, insurance companies offer various types and rates on car insurance.

However, finding good auto insurance quotes can be quite challenging. Insurance agent Jerry Carter at Jerry Carter, State Farm Insurance is dedicated to helping his clients with all of their personal insurance needs.

Jerry Carter graduated from Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, and St Rita High School, Chicago, Illinois. He has over 20 years of State Farm Experience and has received many awards, including Legion of Honor Qualifier, Bronze Tablet Award Winner, National Convention Qualifier, Life Honor Club Qualifier, Multiple time Life Production Award Winner, Multiple time Auto Production Award Winner.

The recent announcement is in line with Jerry Carter, State Farm Insurance's to commitment to providing outstanding service combined with comprehensive insurance-based solutions that individuals need to feel secure.

Jerry Carter said: “Our mission is to be the customer's first and best choice in the products and services we provide. My agency strives to offer you the most comprehensive package of insurance products in the industry. We would love to be your "One Stop Shop" for all your insurance needs.”

