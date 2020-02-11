Youngevity, a health supplements product company based in Chula Vista, CA launched a 90 For Life system and Healthy Body Start Paks.

Youngevity, a health supplements product company announced the launch of its trademarked 90 For Life system

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Youngevity, a health supplements product company based in Chula Vista, CA launched a 90 For Life system and Healthy Body Start Paks. Healthy Body Paks contain health food supplements featuring 90 essential nutrients including minerals, vitamins, and amino acids.

Youngevity, a health supplements product company announced the launch of its trademarked 90 For Life system and Healthy Body Start Paks. The company showcased its essential nutrition mix of 90 minerals, amino acids, vitamins, and healthy fats.

More information about Youngevity is available at youngofficial

Youngevity has launched the 90 For Life system to meet rising dietary deficiency and nutrient intake among American adults.

The CDC highlights that consuming fruit and vegetable nutrients in place of energy-dense foods greatly reduces the risk of several life-threatening conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and some forms of cancer. CDC research also states that 76 percent of Americans do not consume enough fruit and 87 percent do not meet vegetable intake recommendations.

Dr. Joel Wallach, a liquid mineral supplementation expert with more than four decades of nutrition experience, has formulated the 90 For Life system and the Healthy Body Start Pak. Youngevity's most popular essential nutrient blend is Beyond Tangy Tangerine 2.0, a multivitamin and multi-mineral organic whole foods mix that is gluten-free and non-GMO.

The Healthy Body Start Pak also features Ultimate EFA (essential fatty acids) and Osteo FX for improved heart function, cognition, skin, bone, and joint health.

90 For Life products feature Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9 fatty acids, a full complement of vitamins, and other vital nutrients. Healthy Body Paks are also available as dietary supplements for specific health conditions.

The 90 For Life system offers a full supplement of plant-based essential nutrients that are easily absorbed. All products are tested for purity and safety before the formulation process. Youngevity Healthy Body Pak products include prebiotic and probiotic ingredients to facilitate improved digestion and nutrient absorption.

According to a spokesperson for Youngevity, "Our consumption of sugar, fat, and carbohydrates has never been higher while depleted soil, crop changes, and seasonal inconsistencies are yielding less nutrient-dense food. Our bodies are desperate for nutrients but can't solely rely on our food sources to deliver them anymore. This is why we created the 90 For Life system."

Youngevity is a health food supplementation products company based in Chula Vista, CA and headed by CEO Steve Wallach. The company ships products to 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For Healthy Body Pak ordering and product information call 1-800-982-3189 or visit the URL above.