(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire --

Comedy fans in Staffordshire are in for a treat this weekend. The ROFL Comedy Club line-up of award-winning comedians will have audiences rolling on the floor laughing at Staffordshire’s only dedicated comedy club from the 20th to the 22nd of February.

Three brilliant comedians will be on the bill, as well as resident compere Cokey Falkow, recently seen on BBC’s War of the Worlds.

On Thursday night, February 20th, Purchase is bringing his completely original, totally bonkers Tour Show to ROFL Comedy Club. Purchase is a comedian with a stellar pedigree - GQs Best Jokes in the World 2018, Hobgoblin Comedian of the Year 2014, What's On Comedian of the Year finalist 2017/18/19, and Laugh Factory's Best Joke in the World finalist 2018.

Purchase takes the audience on a wild ride through his childhood fantasy of turning the real world into one big game. This show promises sword fights, fireballs and inappropriate jokes about dragons!

The bill on Friday and Saturday is headlined by Scott Bennett, a Yorkshire-born comic who was crowned Comedy Cellar New Act of the Year 2011, and runner-up of English Comedian of The Year 2014. jay Handley and Chris Purchase are the support acts for Friday and Saturday night.

If you like niche, geek culture references, roleplay games, and over-the-top real-world satire, then ROFL Comedy Club is the place to be this weekend.

Thursday 20th Feb 20-02-20 Freddie Farrell Chris Purchase Solo

Friday 21st 21-02-20 Chris Purchase Jay Handley Scott Bennett Compere Cokey Falkow

Saturday 22nd 22-02-20 Chris Purchase Jay Handley Scott Bennett Compere Cokey Falkow

For Booking http://www.roflcomedy.com/tickets/4594672048

About ROFL Comedy Club ROFL brings the best in stand-up comedy entertainment to Newcastle-Under-Lyme every week. The best comedians from across the country and around the world are live on stage at ROFL every Friday and Saturday. Each show features three headline-level pro comedians, as well as regular host, Cokey Falkow.