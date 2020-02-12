Ascend Ketamine, a Houston ketamine treatment clinic that is changing the lives of people living with depression and PTSD has released the latest ketamine research findings on their blog.

Ascend Ketamine, an alternative treatment clinic based in Houston, has released the latest ketamine research findings for depression treatment in their latest blog post. The post named 'The Biology Of Ketamine As A Depression Treatment' focuses on how ketamine is an effective alternative treatment for depression based on research findings published by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Recently released, the blog post gives hope to those experiencing depression as it explains the latest ketamine research study in detail and highlights how ketamine provides relief from depressive symptoms. The study, conducted by the National Institutes of Health, gained funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and is said to have delivered ground-breaking results.

The study, according to the blog post, researched how stress and depression-related behavior affected the neurons found in the cortex of the brain. Study participants who were stressed long-term were found to have less 'dendritic spines' in their cortex. After receiving a ketamine treatment for depression, new functional spines grew in the cortex, and the study participants began to exhibit a change in their behavior.

This particular blog post, and the blog itself, are a valuable resource for Ascend Ketamine patients, as it keeps them informed about research and studies, treatment changes, and it addresses the impact of ketamine on health issues such as depression and PTSD. Plus, the blog focuses on the environmental factors that influence health and wellness, and how patients can be aware of triggers that may affect their physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing.

The Ascend Ketamine clinic offers affordable ketamine infusion treatment to individuals. The team at the clinic are highly trained emergency physicians and hospice doctors, and the clinic only uses the latest monitoring equipment to ensure that their treatments are effective and safe.

When asked about the Ascend Ketamine blog, a representative for the clinic said, “Our mission is to bring hope to those facing depression by providing new treatment solutions that contribute to a better quality of life. Our blog helps to inform, but it’s also caring and compassionate, so readers have a sense of our clinical approach, which is unified, so patients don't feel alone on their journey to wellness."

To find out more about Ascend Ketamine and their blog, call 210 429 7759 or click on the link above. Site visitors can learn more about the treatments available at the clinic, research findings and read the clinic’s FAQ and blog.